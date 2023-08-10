NBA: LeBron James' younger son Bryce changes schools to build on his basketball career

LeBron James' younger son Bryce Maximus James is already following the footsteps of his legendary father. The 16-year-old Bryce is making the right noises in the basketball circuit and has recently decided to transfer schools and join the basketball team at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School. Before this, Bryce was studying at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, where he also played alongside his elder brother Bronny.

Both the James brothers' have already been making waves in the basketball arena. Their presence on the Sierra Canyon team led to a significant amount of attention and also celebrity presence in the basketball games. Nonetheless, Bryce soon opted for a chance and decided to transfer to Campbell Hall School, for his junior year, before eventually opting for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School.

Like father, like son

It is to be noted that LeBron's son Bryce is working hard to make his own identity since a young age. At 6'6", he is a skilled outside shooter with a soft touch and near-perfect form. His game is on the rise at a steady pace and is destined for a great run.

Meanwhile, Bryce's elder brother Bronny was in the news after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice session at the University of Southern California (USC) last month. According to TMZ Sports, LeBron and Bronny are in Minnesota for further treatment and reached the Mayo Clinic in Rochester a few days back. The report further added that the duo also paid a visit to the Terza Ristorante for dinner on Monday (August 08). Bronny is in much better condition but will gear up for further treatment before resuming his normal routine.

Not just Bryce, the 18-year-old Bronny is also being touted as a future NBA star. The talented teenager will be eligible for the NBA Draft after another season with the Trojans basketball team.

