NFL: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp seeing specialist for hamstring injury, confirms coach

On Monday (September 04), Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was in Minnesota to visit a specialist in the aftermath of his hamstring injury and, thus, is eager to know the root cause of the issue, confirmed Sean McVay. "I think you just move forward, and you have to be able to operate with the situation and the guys we do have and if he's able to go then that's outstanding for us and, if not, then that's kind of how we've been operating," McVay stated.

McVay further opined, "I think the most important thing is that whenever he's ready to take the field, whether that be this week, whether that be Week 2, whatever it is, as long as he's able to have that return to performance, he's feeling like the Cooper Kupp that we all know and love and he's got some clarity on, all right, what is really going on? I think that will be a really good situation for us."

McVay was quick to point out that Kupp's absence has "forced growth and development" for the rest of the Rams' receivers, including Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. In this regard, he pointed out, "Here's what I'll say: I know how badly Cooper wants to be available and wants to be available for his teammates, so I first feel for him. The second thing is what we're not going to do is to get caught up with things that are outside of our control. I'm not doing that."

It is to be noted that the 30-year-old Kupp featured in as many as nine games in 2022 before a season-ending ankle injury, however, he led the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) two years back in the 2021 season.

