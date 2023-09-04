NFL: Terence Steele, Dallas Cowboys agreed to five-year extension deal

After signing Trey Lance, the Dallas Cowboys have continued to lock more key pieces to their roster and recently gave their right tackle Terence Steele a five-year extension worth $86.8 million, which includes a whopping $50 million guaranteed, according to the sources who informed ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday (September 03).

Since the commencement of training camp, the Cowboys have been on a roll and taken some key decision. They signed Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million deal and safety Malik Hooker to a three-year contract worth up to $24 million. In addition, the franchise revamped the contract for All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, assuring him $36 million in the next two seasons.

Last week, the 26-year-old Steele said, "It's been a long road. Just taking it day by day, super proud of how I approached it and just how my teammates and my coaches and my family have been there supporting me. Without them, it would've been a lot harder."

Steele was quick to make an instant impact and impressed coach Mike McCarthy in 2020.

McCarthy said, last week, "I can remember watching him move in rookie orientation there, the pandemic year, just being impressed with him [from] day one and we hadn't even put the pads on yet. His work ethic and just the way he goes about it, I mean, he's always been no-nonsense, extremely coachable, very bright, and he's a glue guy. I mean, he's really connected strongly not only in the O-line room but the locker room. Terence is a stud."

Recently, Dallas also added Trey Lance to their setup, who was traded from San Francisco 49ers. Having not got an extended run with the Niners since his 2021 -- when he joined them -- the youngster has now joined the Dalls and will hope for a new start in his new franchise. In San Francisco, Lance ended with 56 out of 102 passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns along with three interceptions in two seasons. He will now hope for a longer rope with the Dallas.

