NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance describes trade from San Francisco 49ers as 'breath of fresh air'

On August 26 (Saturday), the 23-year-old Trey Lance was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys. While the youngster is still getting accustomed to his new surroundings, he is already enjoying his new environment. Reacting to his switch, Lance said, "I really tried to not expect anything one way or another, but I can say that when I heard 'Cowboys,' I had a big smile on my face. I was very excited to be here."

In 2021, Lance was roped in by the Niners, however, he never got an extended run. While he was looking forward to having a long career in San Francisco, the quarterback just appeared in eight games, the fewest a top-five pick has ever played for the franchise he made his debut with in the common draft era (since 1967 and excluding the 2023 draft class), as per the ESPN Stats & Information. In San Francisco, Lance finished 56 out of 102 passes for 797 yards with five touchdowns along with three interceptions in two seasons.

'That conversation wasn't something I wanted to hear, but....'

On his two-year with the 49ers, Lance admitted, "It's not how I expected it to go. It's not how I think a lot of people expected it to go. But I believe that everything happens for a reason. I think I'm here for a reason. Regardless of what it is, just want to try to find a way to help the team."

He added, "I'm kind of really trying to move on, but yeah, it definitely took some time. That conversation obviously wasn't something I wanted to hear, but that's the reality of the situation. Nothing but respect and gratitude for everyone there -- coaching staff, locker room, athletic training staff, everyone I spent a ton of time with these last few years. Obviously, it was tough, but for me it was trying to figure out what was next and what's going to happen in the future."

Joining Dallas, Lance will be looking for a long rope to showcase his potential and take the franchise forward in the upcoming NFL 2023 season. The 104th season will kick off on September 07 (Thursday) with defending Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City hosting Detroit in the Kickoff Game.

