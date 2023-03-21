NFL: Earvin 'Magic' Johnson joins Josh Harris-led group bidding to buy Washington Commanders

Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson has joined the group which is bidding to own the National Football League's (NFL) Washington Commanders franchise. The news, confirmed to the ESPN by sources on Monday, said that Johnson is now part of the Josh Harris-led group in the bidding process.

If the deal comes through, this is will be the fourth team in which Johnson will have stakes as he already is a part owner of Major League Baseball's (MLB) Los Angeles Dodgers, Women league of National Basketball Association's (NBA) Los Angeles Sparks and Major League Soccer's (MLS) Los Angeles FC.

Notably, Johnson played for NBA's Los Angeles Lakers as player and later got associated with the team in different roles, including as coach.

Harris, who is leading the group which has bid for the ownership of the Washington Commanders, currently owns NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and National Hockey League's (NHL) New Jersey Devils.

Josh Harris had earlier tried to buy the Denver Broncos last summer but the deal could not come through. Magic Johnson was also part of that process with Harris.

As for the Commanders, Forbes has listed the price of franchise at $5.6 billion after the current owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder made their intention of selling the franchise public in November last year.

Apart from Magic, a Washington D.C. billionaire, Mitchell Rales, with net worth of $5.5 billion according to Forbes, has also joined Josh Harris camp in the bidding process, further strengthening their position.

The involvement of Magic Johnson was first reported by Sportico, however, it is uncertain as of now that how much the former Basketball star would be investing.

Sources have also told ESPN that apart form Harris group, NBA's Houston Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta was another group who has visited the Commanders facility. There are total four groups in contention and the other two are anonymous so far.

The NFL owners are meeting next week in Phoenix but the deal, even if it happens, is expected to come through in late May sometime, informed the sources to ESPN.

