NFL: Commanders coach Ron Rivera reveals some players concerned over Bieniemy's intensity in practice

Washington Commanders recently roped in Eric Bieniemy as the new offensive coordinator and he has also taken over as the assistant head coach. However, coach Ron Rivera has claimed that some players are having issues copping up with Bieniemy's intensity during practice sessions. When asked to comment on this, Bieniemy has ruled out any changes in his methods and remains adamant to not alter his approach.

"I'm always going to be loud, always going to be vocal, always going to demand from my leaders," Bieniemy said after the practice, adding he is aware what would happen if he altered his belief. "If I ain't doing my job, my ass gets fired. It's my job and my responsibility to make sure I'm getting our guys to do what I'm expecting them to do," the assistant coach opined.

Bieniemy further opined, "I want our guys to clearly understand we don't take anything for granted. You see me pull players and have long discussions with them so we're always on the same page. Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach, but also understand I'm going to be the biggest and harshest critic but also their No. 1 fan. I got their back ... all the time."

Meanwhile, Rivera said, "I had a number of guys come to me and I said, 'Hey, just go talk to him.' I said, 'Understand what he's trying to get across to you,'" Rivera said. "As they go and they talk and they listen to him, it's been enlightening for a lot of these guys. I mean, it's a whole different approach."

It is to be noted that Bieniemy replaced the more low-key Scott Turner, who was fired after three seasons -- and with players complaining about the offense. In addition, Rivera believes that the issue has mainly come out in the open as young players have not dealt with coaches with similar intensity.

"As a coach, I have to assimilate and get a feel for everybody," Rivera said. "Eric has an approach and it's the way he does things and it's not going to change because he believes in it. [Defensive coordinator] Jack [Del Rio] has his approach. Having been a head coach, I think Jack has a tendency to try to figure guys out a little bit more as opposed to, 'Hey, this is it, this is the way it's going to be,' that type of stuff. Eric hasn't had that experience yet."

