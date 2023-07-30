NFL: 28-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel retires

28-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel has decided to hang his cleats. The RB's decision was announced by Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay on Sunday after practice. Michel had won one of his two Super Bowls with the Rams. He had re-signed with the Los Angeles team after being a back up with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.

"What an incredible player. What a great career this guy has had," McVay said.

"It's a bummer. His body's feeling like it's talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is and love Sony," added McVay who hailed Michel as an 'instrumental piece' in Rams' 2021 Super Bowl victory.

Michel played for just five years in the NFL after a successful college career at Georgia. He was picked by the New England Patriots in 2018 NFL Draft in round 1 and had won his first Super Bowl with them. In fact, Michel scored the Patriots' only touchdown in New England's 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl 53 (season 2018).

Michel performed the best in his rookie year, rushing for 931 yards in 209 carries and scoring six touchdowns. He scored seven TDs next year while rushing for 912 yards in 247 carries. In his last year with the Patriots, Michel played only in nine games, racking up 449 rushing yards in 79 attempts and scoring just one TD.

He went to the Rams in his fourth year, rushing for 845 yards in 208 attempts and scoring four TDs. During his lone year with the Chargers, Michel played in 10 games as a back up, racking up just 106 rushing yards in 36 attempts and failed to score a single TD.

Overall, Michel played in 65 games in his five-year NFL career, rushing for 3,243 yards in 779 attempts, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He also scored a total of 18 career touchdowns.

