NFL: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow sidelined multiple weeks with calf strain

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been sidelined for multiple weeks due to a calf strain, said coach Zac Taylor on Friday, July 28. This is not first time that the QB has suffered from a medical issue leading to the season. In 2021, he was convalescent from a torn ACL and MCL injury and his ruptured appendix required surgery in 2022 before the camp.

Coach Taylor, however, isn't fussing much about the issue and said that Burrow has already done enough work prior to the injury than he had done in last two camps.

"Joe got more days this July than he's ever had in the NFL," Taylor said. "So, I feel really good about that and the progress we've made during those July practices with Joe, and when he's able to get back we'll be able to get the work that we need."

The Bengals will start their season on September 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

In the meantime, Taylor said quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will take snaps with the first teams in rotation.

"You might see two days in a row where one guy's taking [snaps] with the 1s. Don't read too much into it," Taylor said. "We're in the early parts of camp. We're going to give those guys a lot of opportunity. That's the silver lining here. These guys get a chance to go with the first group and get a lot of work, a lot more work than they would have gotten."

Burrow, the top pick in 2020 NFL draft, has bee significant in turning around the fortunes of the Bengals. The Heisman trophy winner has played 16 games each in the last two season and played in 10 in his rookie season. Overall, Burrow has a pass completion percentage of 68.2, completing 1044 passes in 1530 attempts for 11,774 yards. He has also racked up 82 touchdowns to his name in 42 games so far.

