Neymar Jr responds to fans who 'fat-shamed' him during Brazil vs Chile match

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr faced criticism on social media forums as mean trolls were targeted at him recently, labelling him fat, out of shape and overweight.

All of this started when a shirtless picture of Neymar on a yacht surfaced online and social media users started ridiculing it, suggesting Neymar has put on some weight.

The viral image was reportedly taken during a vacation when the Paris Saint-Germain star was relaxing after his exploits at the Copa America this year.

See social media reactions:

NGL, Neymar needs to lose that Belly fat. Can't be having another Higuian for the Seleção in 22 😭😭 — Pedro (@JudiasmFC) September 3, 2021 ×

Is it just me or Neymar is becoming fat? — Kendrick_Is_King (@KenOfDelta) September 3, 2021 ×

look at neymar ffs. man looks so fat — follow @fcbsaunak (@culeprops) September 3, 2021 ×

Neymar is fat and out of shape, a shame for us — Gabrielᶜʳᶠ (@GabrielEDS_) September 3, 2021 ×

Ronaldo never had this kind of fat in his 20 years of career. Same for Messi. And other footballers who are here since 15 to 20 years. Neymar is acrually so kon serious — Zami 🎯 (@Blanco__Zami) September 3, 2021 ×

Some of the French media portals suggested Neymar was out of shape after PSG's win over Reims last weekend.

The debate was ignited again after he played in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Chile in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Now dismissing all the talks Neymar laughed off the criticism over his physique and fitness.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Neymar wrote along with several laughing emojis, "The shirt was size G (large), I'm at my weight. Next game I'll order an M."

He also commented about the match against Chile and wrote, "Did we play well? No! Did we win? Yes!"

In the match, Brazil continued their perfect start to qualifying with a seventh win out of seven as Everton Ribeiro scored the only goal in a 1-0 away victory over Chile.