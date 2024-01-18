Neymar 2017 transfer to PSG: French police launch probe in finance ministry over 'suspected' tax fraud

French police have launched a probe in the finance ministry of the country over a suspected tax fraud in the transfer of Brazilian footballer Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017. Neymar, who became the most expensive footballer back in 2017 switched to the French capital from Spanish giants Barcelona for a reported fee of $242 million (€222 million). According to media reports from France on Thursday (Jan 18), the transfer involved suspected a favourable tax treatment that was given to PSG.

France police launch probe

According to Mediapart, the Justice Department searched the Treasury Office in Paris as part of an investigation to find out whether the deal saw alleged tax advantages granted. The report further added, that police officers from the central office are in charge of fighting corruption and tax fraud and are carrying out the investigation. Judges Vincent Lemonier and Serge Tournaire are also in charge of the operation that got underway in 2022. People under the microscope of the authorities involve PSG's communications director at the time of the deal, Jean-Martial Ribes, and the former vice president of the National Assembly, Hugues Renson, who was a deputy for the party of French president Emmanuel Macron.

PSG struggle to keep hold of players

PSG and the ministry are yet to comment on the matter and have taken the stand of wait and watch for the time being. It could be a huge blow for PSG who have already been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for overspending in the depleted French Ligue 1.

The club from the French capital is likely to lose $200 million valued Kylian Mbappe for free once his deal expires in the summer. They lost legendary Lionel Messi and Neymar in the summer transfer window of 2023 with the former getting free transfer to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.