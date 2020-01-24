New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli eyes another record, Williamson looks forward to bounce back after Aussie debacle

India will face New Zealand in their first T20I encounter post World Cup semi-finals defeat on Friday in Eden Park, Auckland.

This is the longest series for the Indians of the shortest format.

Virat Kohli and his co while eye a series win, to boost their morale for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Men in Blue will have a challenge against the Kiwis after being hit by injuries. Shikhar Dhawan ruled out in T20s and ODIs, and Ishant Sharma not being available for the tests landed a major blow to the Indian team before the series started.

Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw will be replacing the prolific Indian opener (Dhawan) in T20Is and ODIs respectively. Hardik Pandya failed the fitness test and could not make it to the squad.

Kane Williamson, on the other hand, has to bounce back after being clean swept in the previous home Test series against Australia (0-3). He called it a 'humbling experience'.

Kane Williamson's team suffered a 3-0 Test defeat in Australia recently, but that hasn't blemished India captain Virat Kohli's respect for his New Zealand counterpart. pic.twitter.com/VDdH8NnRgX — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2020 ×

The rare 5-match T20I series will help both the teams prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. India and New Zealand have faced each other in 11 encounters in the T20Is. India won 3 whereas New Zealand won 8.

India and New Zealand currently rank at No 5 and No 6 respectively in T20I rankings.

Virat Kohli will eye surpassing MS Dhoni in the list of highest run-scorers as a skipper.

Kohli is yet to play a T20I in New Zealand. He has scored 1,032 runs at an average of 46.90 in 33 T20Is.

He currently ranks fourth in the list of highest run-scorers as a T20I captain.

Kohli, at the moment, is just 81 runs short of MS Dhoni's runs (1,112) in T20Is.

Faf Du Plessis leads the list with 1,273 runs in 40 T20Is.

Virat Kohli needs to score 242 runs to surpass Faf du Plessis and become the highest run-scorer as a T20I captain.

Climate will be clear at the Eden Park, Auckland, with no chances of showers to spoil the game.

New Zealand's Hamish Bennett might step in to fill the shoes for injured Trent Boult, whereas wicket-keeper Tim Seifert will fit in the middle order. Kiwis might pick one of the two spinners and pacer all-rounders.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell/Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchell Santner/Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner

For India KL Rahul is expected to don the gloves and open for India, this doesn't rule out chances for Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson to play as an 'extra' batsman in the team. Ravindra Jadeja might be preferred over Washington Sundar, but no speculations can be made as the call will be made according to the ground coordinates.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

T20I Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube