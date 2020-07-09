New Zealand offering to host IPL 2020 is speculation: NZC spokesperson

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has dismissed reports stating that it has offered to host the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, terming it as “speculation”. NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said that the board has not expressed any interest to host the IPL nor they have been approached to do so.

The 13th edition of the IPL was to be held in March but was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic. Boock’s statement comes after a BCCI official said that New Zealand have joined the UAE and Sri Lanka in the race to host IPL 2020 given the money-spinning tournament is shifted abroad due to rising cases of coronavirus in India.

The report is simply speculation: New Zealand Cricket spokesperson on hosting IPL 2020

"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," NZC spokesperson Boock was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand.

The BCCI is eyeing a September-November window to host IPL 2020 in place of the T20 World Cup, which is set to be postponed due to growing cases of the dreaded virus.

It will not be the first time the IPL is taken out of India as the 2009 edition was hosted by South Africa because of general elections in India, whereas the 2014 edition was partially hosted by the UAE.

As per reports, the T20 World Cup is all set to be postponed when ICC officials meet on Friday (July 10) to discuss the showpiece tournament. The tournament, which was scheduled to be hosted by Australia in October-November, may get pushed back to 2022 as India are to host the 2021 edition with the 50-over World Cup in 2023 also set to be played in India.

