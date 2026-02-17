/New Zealand crush Canada to enter Super 8; AFG knocked out from T20 World Cup

New Zealand crushed Canada by eight wickets in Chennai on Thursday (Feb 17) to advance to the next round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, meaning last edition’s semi-finalists Afghanistan are among those knocked out from Group D. Earlier, South Africa also qualified for the Super 8s. Chasing 174, the Kiwis lost both openers inside the Powerplay before Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips made light work of Canada’s bowling attack to complete a comprehensive win. Glenn Phillips was on 76 not out at the end with Rachin Ravindra unbeaten on 59.

"We did get on a bit of a run at the end there, which was fantastic," said Phillips. "But honestly, Rach (Rachin) and I were just trying to stick to our processes and take it one ball at a time."

Earlier in the first innings, Canada's Yuvraj Samra became the youngest player to score a T20 World Cup century, when he blasted 110 in 65 balls to help his side to 173-4. The 19-year-old brilliantly anchored the innings after captain Dilpreet Bajwa opted to bat first.

Samra and Bajwa got Canada off to a superb start with an opening partnership of 116 in 14 overs. Bajwa fell caught by Phillips off Kyle Jamieson for 36, but Samra carried on and accelerated after the loss of his captain. He reached his hundred off 58 balls, hitting six sixes and 11 fours in all in the highest individual innings of the tournament so far.

"I manifested this moment ever since we qualified for the World Cup," said the youngster, who was named after Indian great Yuvraj Singh. "Every single day, I dreamed about scoring a hundred on this stage.

"To do it here, in my first appearance, and as the youngest player in this World Cup, it's truly a dream come true."

Meanwhile, Phillips was full of praise for the teenager, calling his innings "fabulous".

"He's a really clean striker of the ball. Got a long future ahead of him."