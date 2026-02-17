LOGIN
Meet Yuvraj Samra - Canadian batter named after India's Yuvraj - first batter from associate nations to score T20 World Cup hundred

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 14:06 IST

The 19-year-old has been named after India legend Yuvraj Singh by his father Balhit Samra - a resident of Canada. Samra made his debut for Canada in ODIs in March 2025 and made the T20I debut in the same month - against Namibia - scoring 37 off 18 balls.

Yuvraj Samra makes history at T20 World Cup 2026
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Samra makes history at T20 World Cup 2026

Yuvraj Singh Samra, opening batter of Canada, is now the first player from associate team to hit a century in T20 World Cups. He reached the milestone with 58-ball hundred against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Tuesday (Feb 17). Yuvraj eventually got out for 100 in 62 balls - etching his name in the history foerver.

Who is Yuvraj Samra?
(Photograph: Cricket Canada)

Who is Yuvraj Samra?

The 19-year-old has been named after India legend Yuvraj Singh by his father Baljit Samra - a resident of Canada. Samra has now fullfilled the dream of his father in the most sensational way - scoring hundred in his maiden T20 World Cup.

Yuvraj Samra - from grade cricket to Canada debut
(Photograph: X/ICC)

Yuvraj Samra - from grade cricket to Canada debut

Yuvraj started playing cricket at the age of 13 after being taught the basic at Patiala Shahi Cricket Club and by Amarinder Bhinder - a Cricket South Africa Level 3 coach living in Toronto, Canada.

When did Yuvraj Samra start to play for Canada?
(Photograph: X/ICC)

When did Yuvraj Samra start to play for Canada?

Samra made his debut for Canada in ODIs in March 2025 and made the T20I debut in the same month - against Namibia - scoring 37 off 18 balls. Overall, he has played eight ODIs and 19 T20Is.

Yuvraj Samara - Career summary
(Photograph: X/ICC)

Yuvraj Samara - Career summary

In 8 ODIs played since his debut, Yuvraj has scored 172 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 67 with one fifty.

In T20Is, Yuvraj has has played 18 innings including against New Zealand on Feb 17, scoring 569 runs at a handsome strike rate of 161. He had already scored three fifties before scoring a hundred.

