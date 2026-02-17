/Meet Yuvraj Samra - Canadian batter named after India's Yuvraj - first batter from associate nations to score T20 World Cup hundred

The 19-year-old has been named after India legend Yuvraj Singh by his father Balhit Samra - a resident of Canada. Samra made his debut for Canada in ODIs in March 2025 and made the T20I debut in the same month - against Namibia - scoring 37 off 18 balls.
Yuvraj Singh Samra, opening batter of Canada, is now the first player from associate team to hit a century in T20 World Cups. He reached the milestone with 58-ball hundred against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Tuesday (Feb 17). Yuvraj eventually got out for 100 in 62 balls - etching his name in the history foerver.
The 19-year-old has been named after India legend Yuvraj Singh by his father Baljit Samra - a resident of Canada. Samra has now fullfilled the dream of his father in the most sensational way - scoring hundred in his maiden T20 World Cup.
Yuvraj started playing cricket at the age of 13 after being taught the basic at Patiala Shahi Cricket Club and by Amarinder Bhinder - a Cricket South Africa Level 3 coach living in Toronto, Canada.
Samra made his debut for Canada in ODIs in March 2025 and made the T20I debut in the same month - against Namibia - scoring 37 off 18 balls. Overall, he has played eight ODIs and 19 T20Is.
In 8 ODIs played since his debut, Yuvraj has scored 172 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 67 with one fifty.
In T20Is, Yuvraj has has played 18 innings including against New Zealand on Feb 17, scoring 569 runs at a handsome strike rate of 161. He had already scored three fifties before scoring a hundred.