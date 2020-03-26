New Zealand captain Kane Williamson pens down heartfelt letter for medical professionals during COVID-19 pandemic

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has penned down a beautiful message for their impeccable work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus pandemic has left the entire world in a stand-still and the situation continues to deteriorate with each passing day. With more than 4 lakh people being affected by the deadly virus, almost the entire world has been sent into lockdown.

Williamson, in his open letter to medical professionals, said that everyone is grateful for the work they are doing in this health crisis. Williamson added that while people talk about sportsperson and women are under to perform but the reality is they only play games. Williamson further said that the real pressure is working to save a life while putting your own personal safety on the line for the betterment of others.

The Kiwi skipper, in his open letter in the New Zealand Herald, said that the entire country is behind them as he made them know that they are not alone with millions of people backing them.

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar makes special request to everyone during 21-day lockdown period

Here’s Kane Williamson’s open letter to medical professionals:

“Dear doctors, nurses and caregivers,

Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen.

There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming.

We're so grateful you have our backs.

People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games.

Real pressure is working to save lives. Real pressure is going into work each day while putting your own personal safety on the line for the good of others.

Every day over the next weeks and months you and your colleagues will be asked to do that.

ALSO READ: ICC spokesperson reveals fate of World Test Championship

It's an enormous responsibility that can only be carried out by the best kind of people: those who put the greater good ahead of all else.

As Blackcaps, we know how amazing it feels to have the support of a country behind you.

In that same vein, we need you to know you're not alone. We want you to know that there's a whole country behind you.

We will get through this and you are a big reason why.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand returned back mid-way from the three-match ODI series against Australia after the completion of the Sydney ODI as the series was aborted mid-way.

With the COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, all the major sporting events have been either deferred or cancelled considering the health and welfare of athletes, staffs and spectators with the biggest among them being the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which were delayed to 2021.

