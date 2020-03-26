'It is considering...' - ICC spokesperson reveals fate of World Test Championship

All the major sporting tournaments and sporting events have been cancelled or postponed, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. While all eyes are on the future Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC T20 World Cup 2020, another major cricketing event that has been hit by the novel coronavirus is the ICC World Test Championship.

Unlike other tournaments, the ICC World Test Championship is to be played in two years with every Test-playing nation playing home and away series as per the schedule. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has left everything shattered. While there has been no confirmation on how the ICC is planning to conduct the event now, an ICC spokesperson has said that the apex cricketing body is ‘considering the options available’ relating to the World Test Championship while adding ‘no decisions have been taken’ so far.

"At present, the ICC is considering the options available to us regarding the World Test Championship and no decisions have been taken," the ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by an Australian daily.

Meanwhile, there have been doubts over the Asia Cup 2020, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan – as of now – in the month of September. While it is impossible for India to participate in the event given it is being held in Pakistan, an ACC meeting was scheduled to decide a neutral venue for the event.

However, with the COVID-19 spreading like a wildfire, the meeting has been postponed and no final call has been taken in relation to the schedule and venue for the tournament. The likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh participate in the Asia Cup.

Even the BCCI has been seeming less optimistic about conducting the IPL with India going under lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19. Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had ruled out a postponed version of IPL 2020.

