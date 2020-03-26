WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar makes special request to everyone during 21-day lockdown period

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the entire world in a stand-still. With India currently under a 21-day lockdown period in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. However, there are many who are still not following the Indian government’s order as they continue to gather in numbers. Former Indian cricketer and a legend of the gentlemen’s game – Sachin Tendulkar – has urged everyone to follow all the advisory and adhere to government’s order in this dire situation.

Tendulkar took to social media platform Twitter to post a video in which he is seen urging everyone to be at their respective homes and follow the advisory in the ongoing 21-day lockdown period. Tendulkar even asked cricket lovers to not play the sport in their local communities and strictly stay at their residences.

“Our government and health experts have requested us to stay at home"

“Our government and health experts have requested us to stay at home & not venture out. Yet many people are doing so. My family & I are at home, will not be stepping out for the next 21 days. I request you all to do the same. #CoronavirusLockdown,” Tendulkar captioned the video.

Many athletes and former players from the sporting world are stepping forward and contributing funds and basic necessities for the needy. The likes of Sourav Ganguly, PV Sindhu, Irfan Pathan, Bajrang Punia, Sania Mirza, among others, have already donated funds and other basic amenities in this time of need.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again highlighted the seriousness of COVID-19 as he said: "It took 67 days for it (COVID) to infect one lakh people at first, but only 11 days to reach a total of two lakh people. This is even more alarming that it took only 4 days for this disease to reach three lakh people from the count of two lakhs. If we want to restrict the spread of the coronavirus, we will have to break its chain of infection," the Prime Minister said.

