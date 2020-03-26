PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday announced that she has donated a sum of Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers Relief Funds in a bid to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sindhu took to social media platform Twitter to make an announcement as she wrote: "I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19."

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020 ×

Sindhu has been pretty active on social media platforms since the novel coronavirus took almost the entire world under its dreaded wings. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist has been spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus by posting video messages on her social media handles.

Please stay safe #stayhome We are a great nation and in this very difficult time let’s all fight together and overcome this #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/QWWzmxnw20 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 25, 2020 ×

Athletes stepping in

Earlier, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly donated rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged as India continues to fight against COVID-19. Not only

Ganguly but donations have been coming through all parts of India with South superstar Pawan Kalyan also donating a total sum of Rs 2 crore to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia even donated his entire salary for six months to Haryana coronavirus relief fund. Whereas former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also offered to donate Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund. Furthermore,

Tennis star Sania Mirza also joined in to raise funds to provide food and basic necessities for the daily wage workers.

Thus far, around 650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reposted in India as the nation continues to be under a 21-day ‘complete lockdown’.

