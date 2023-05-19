'New generation is here already': Novak Djokovic on young talents after Rome quarter-final exit

The Big Three in tennis, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, have ruled the sport for several years. In recent times, a lot has been said and written about the generational shift waiting to take place with a plethora of young talents -- Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Dane Holger Rune, etc. -- looking set to rule the circuit for long.

With Djokovic's quarter-final defeat in the ongoing Italian Open 2023 edition, the Serb feels the 'new generation is here already'. “A new generation is here already,” Djokovic told reporters. “Alcaraz is No. 1 in the world from Monday, obviously he’s playing amazing tennis. I think it’s also good for our sport that we have new faces, new guys coming up," he further opined.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal withdraws from French Open, expects '2024 to be his last year in tennis' 'I’m personally still trying to hang in there' Djokovic asserted, "We’ve been saying this for years that we can expect that moment to come when you have a kind of shift of generations." He further added, "I'm personally still trying to hang in there with all of them. I still have the hunger to keep going. Let’s see how far I’m going to play."

While Federer retired in 2022, Nadal has been out of action due to injury concerns -- also withdrawing from the upcoming French Open 2023 on Thursday (May 18) -- whereas Djokovic has not remained consistent as he was some time back. Thus, there is a far chance that he might be stretched considerably in the forthcoming Roland Garros, commencing on May 22, for the mega title.