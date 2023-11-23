Never thought my journey would end in opening match: R Ashwin on getting just one game in CWC '23

R Ashwin recently opened up on getting just one game in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup at home. Ashwin was not part of India's initial World Cup squad but an injury to spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel led to his inclusion just days before the tournament's commencement. Ashwin featured in India's opening game, where they met eventual winners Australia in Chennai, but never featured in the playing XI from there on.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 37-year-old Ashwin said, "Never thought that my run at the World Cup would end after playing one match in Chennai, because I was bowling with good rhythm." In the game between India and Australia, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Oct 8, Ashwin ended with match figures of 1 for 34 as India dismissed the Aussies for 199 in 49.3 overs riding on Ravindra Jadeja's 3 for 28. Later, India chased down the score with ease, despite early jitters, thanks to Virat Kohli's 85 and KL Rahul's 97 not out.

From thereon, Ashwin lost his place to Shardul Thakur as India opted for more pace options before Hardik Pandya's injury and eventual omission led to the wily off-spinner warming the game. Ashwin revealed that he was going to play versus New Zealand, in Dharamsala, however, Hardik's absence changed India's plans. After that, India went ahead with five bowlers -- namely including Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Jadeja and Kuldeep.

"My return was supposed to come against New Zealand at Dharamsala, Hardik had a heartbreaking injury. Hardik Pandya was an important figure because we did not have an all-rounder to replace him," Ashwin further added.