Never thought I'd be playing another World Cup final: Cummins after Australia's 3-wicket win over South Africa

Australia captain Pat Cummins expects no crowd support at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday but takes this opportunity to embrace this stage as the Aussies will face India in the summit clash of World Cup 2023.

Upon leading Australia to their record 8th CWC final – most by any team in the tournament history, Cummins acknowledged the stomach for the fight his team showed in the tight semi-final contest against South Africa.

Speaking to the media after a three-wicket win at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Cummins said his team had a great day, with fielding showing massive improvement. Cummins added sitting inside the dressing room was more nerve-wracking, given how close South Africa got to winning.

“I think it was easier out there than sitting in the dugout. Nerve-racking couple of hours, but it was good to get the result. We knew it was going to spin later on, but there was a bit of cloud cover so wasn't too disappointed about bowling first.

“We talk a lot about our fielding, probably wasn't up to standard at the start of the tournament, but we were fantastic today,” Cummins told media after the second semi-final.

Praising the opening duo of David Warner and Travis Head, alongside hailing Josh Inglis for his gritty knock in the middle, Cummins said he was nearly satisfied with the team’s overall performance heading into the final.

“Travis Head was the man today; to take that crucial wicket in the middle overs. Inglis played that beautifully, he looked in total control out there, especially against two quality spinners,” Pat added.

'Having played finals before will help Australia'

While a handful of players in this Australia squad have appeared in a 50-over World Cup final before, a few others have played in the T20 World Cup final. Considering the experience (of his players) of playing on the bigger stage, Cummins feels Australia will benefit despite more than 100,000 Indian fans cheering for the home team.