Never ever underestimate Team India: Justin Langer reflects on 2-1 series defeat

Australia head coach Justin Langer was all praise for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit won the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane by three wickets to clinch the Test series 2-1 in historic fashion. India not only became the first Asian side to win back-to-back Test series on Australian soil, but the visitors also broke Australia’s 32-year-old unbeaten streak at the Gabba.

Langer, after India’s historic win in Brisbane, said that one can “never underestimate the Indians” while adding if you are picked from 1.5 billion Indians, you have to be “really tough”.

"It was an incredible Test series and in the end there is always a winner or a loser. Today Test cricket is the winner. It's gonna hurt us big time. India deserved full credit. They have been outstanding but we have learnt lessons from it," Langer told Channel 7.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya return as India announce squad for first two Tests vs England

"First, you can never take anything for granted, second never ever, ever underestimate the Indians. There are 1.5 billions Indians and if you play in that first eleven you got to be really tough, don't you?"

India were without several of their key players due to injury as the visitors fielded an inexperienced playing XI against Australia in Brisbane. However, as has been the case in the series, Indian players stepped up to the occasion to leave Australia red-faced at their fortress Gabba as youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill played whirlwind knocks to help India win the match by three wickets.

ALSO READ: Give credit to Virat for team's self-belief, character: Ravi Shastri

"I can't compliment India enough. They haven't gone away after that first Test match which we won in three days, bowled them out for 30 odd. For them to fight back like they did is amazing, credit to them. The big lesson for us is that you can't take anything for granted. India never got away," he said.

"It was an amazing effort. (Rishabh) Pant's innings somewhat reminded me of Ben Stokes' innings in Headingley actually. He came in, he was almost fearless and he will be lauded because of it. It was an unbelievable innings," Langer said in his praise of the Indian wicket-keeper batsman.

"I thought young (Shubman) Gill (91) batted very well. Their young bowling attack kept us under pressure throughout the match and as I said India deserve full credit."

India’s next assignment will be a full-fledged home series against England starting from February 5.

