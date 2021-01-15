Netizens react as Arjun Tendulkar makes senior debut for Mumbai T20 team

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 15, 2021, 05.27 PM(IST)

Indian under-19 cricketer Arjun Tendulkar during a practice session before the start of the warm-up match between the Indian under-19 and Sri Lankan under-19 teams. Photograph:( AFP )

Arjun took his maiden wicket of Chaitanya Bishnoi and conceded 34 runs in his first match at senior level.

India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Mumbai hosted Haryana at the Bandra Kurla Complex in a Group E clash. The 21-year-old all-rounder has already featured in the India U-19 and Mumbai U-19 teams. coincidently Sachin Tendulkar ended his prolific domestic career against Haryana, Master Blaster too played for Mumbai.

Arjun took his maiden wicket of Chaitanya Bishnoi and conceded 34 runs in his first match at senior level. Netizens were overjoyed by Arjun Tendulkar's debut and reacted to it. 

Mumbai are off to a disappointing start in the league as they sit on the bottom of Group E with three losses in hand. Recently, Mumbai were hammered by Kerala. Despite setting a mammoth 197-run target, Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen helped the team chase the target in 15.5 overs. 

