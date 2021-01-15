Netizens react as Arjun Tendulkar makes senior debut for Mumbai T20 team

India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar abused, labelled 'grub' by fans at Gabba

Mumbai hosted Haryana at the Bandra Kurla Complex in a Group E clash. The 21-year-old all-rounder has already featured in the India U-19 and Mumbai U-19 teams. coincidently Sachin Tendulkar ended his prolific domestic career against Haryana, Master Blaster too played for Mumbai.

Arjun took his maiden wicket of Chaitanya Bishnoi and conceded 34 runs in his first match at senior level. Netizens were overjoyed by Arjun Tendulkar's debut and reacted to it.

Sachin Tendulkar played his last match for Mumbai against Haryana and Arjun Tendulkar playing his first match for Mumbai against Haryana. — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) January 15, 2021 ×

Another Tendulkar makes his senior debut for Mumbai. Playing against someone his father has battled in many an enthralling domestic encounter, Haryana. Go well, Arjun Tendulkar, it's not easy being the follow up act of a legend. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 15, 2021 ×

Here's the exclusive video of Arjun Tendulkar getting his first wicket!!



Wicket on debut ❤️😍😍#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/fyB6rP16qq — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 15, 2021 ×

Mumbai are off to a disappointing start in the league as they sit on the bottom of Group E with three losses in hand. Recently, Mumbai were hammered by Kerala. Despite setting a mammoth 197-run target, Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen helped the team chase the target in 15.5 overs.