Netizens go gaga over Virat Kohli's bowling action in second Test against Kiwis

India might have faced a bitter defeat by the hands of the Kiwis but there was a moment during the match when the Indian team and Spectators burst out in laughter. This happened when Virat Kohli chose to bowl an over.

This happened when New Zealand was just seven runs away from victory (125-3). In a most bizarre decision of all, Kohli decided to ball an over to Henry Nicholls.

Surprisingly Henry Nicholls looked nervous while playing the over. Kohli's second delivery almost got the wicket of Nicholls after a loose pull-shot saw a fielder at mid-on, but the ball did not carry. Netizens went crazy after this display, they took to twitter to express their views on Kolhi's bowling:

Nothing would make me happier than Virat Kohli keeping his sunglasses on while bowling. #NZvIND — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) March 2, 2020

Virat Kohli bowling in a Test match & that sums up the series!! #INDvsNZ — Ethir Katchi (@sudhanks) March 2, 2020

I'm a fan of Kohli's bowling — Gummadians (@14_saiteja) March 2, 2020

Rishabh Pant on stump mic making it appear as if Virat Kohli's is better than Jasprit Bumrah's bowling!!! — Anil P Joseph (@Anil4Joseph) March 2, 2020

Kiwi seal 7 wickets win over India on the third day of the five-day Test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

New Zealand's were consistent with their bat and bowl. India was bowled out on 242 runs in the first innings after half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. New Zealand's new pacer spearhead Kyle Jamieson took his first 5-wicket haul in his Test career for the Blackcaps (5/45).

In reply, New Zealand was bowled out on 235 runs handing 7 runs lead to India. Tom Latham scored 52 runs for the Kiwis and Kyle Jamieson shined with the bat too, after scoring 49 runs.

India failed to capitalise on the lead in the second innings and lost wickets in quick succession. They were bowled out on 124 runs. Pacer duo Boult and Southee scalped 7 wickets to shatter Indian hopes of a series equaliser setting the target of 132 runs.

Kiwi opener Tom Latham and Tom Blundell set 103-runs stand, almost winning the game for New Zealand. Latham scored 52 runs whereas Blundell scored 55 runs. Henry Nicholls hit the winning runs in the second session of the fourth day. New Zealand scored 132/3 in 36 overs.