Netizens can't keep calm as Team India fan 'Jarvo 69' breaches security and invades pitch, Again!

The pitch invader from the Lord's Test match made his return during the third match between India and England. Jarvo, who came in as an Indian fielder during the Lord's match, this time he came in as a batsman for the Men in Blue.

The incident took place after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Jarvo breached the security and entered the pitch all padded up and with a bat. However, he was escorted out by security officials after being spotted, but he stayed long enough to get some reaction on social media.

This guy is already a legend in India even without playing a single ball.

Several netizens reacted to the incident. While many laughed at his actions during the match, there were few who questioned the security and were not impressed with him standing on the pitch.

5 years old me being forcefully dragged by my parents & neighbours to school!

Even Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted: "Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit! Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng".

Today's play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit!🤩😂😂 Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2021

Daniel Jarvo, later on, took to Twitter: "Yes, it was me again aka Jarvo aka Jarvo69 at England vs India in the Test Cricket Match, in Leeds Full video will be on my youtube channel very soon."

Go subscribe!

Indian batsmen showed their class on Day 3 of the Test match and put up a strong resistance against England. Pujara and Kohli put up a show against the hosts. They will be looking to continue the form against England.