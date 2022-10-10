Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane sent to 7-day police remand over rape allegations

Nepal cricket team star Sandeep Lamichhane has been sent to seven-day police remand for further investigation in the rape case against him. The former Nepal cricket team captain has been accused of raping a minor in a hotel in the country. The Kathmandu District Court sent him into police custody on Monday.

The victim had filed a complaint against the Nepal cricketer following which he had to pull out of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last month. An arrest warrant was later issued by a Nepal court against the cricketer as he failed to report back to the country in time for the legal proceedings.

Following the arrest warrant, Lamichhane, who is Nepal's most sought-after cricketer at present, was sacked as the captain of the Nepal cricket team and was also suspended from representing the country in any form of cricket. The Kathmandu District Court can grant up to 25 days time from his arrest for the investigation of the case before filing a criminal case against the cricketer.

Earlier this month, Lamichhane had taken to social media to continue to deny the allegations levelled against him. He expressed faith in Nepal's judicial system and said he is looking forward to cooperating with the officials in the case to ensure he can prove his innocence and return to playing cricket as soon as possible.

"Your support, faith, trust and your critical remarks are what I have taken as my assets, motivation and strength. I know I am facing a difficult time of conspiracy and wrongful allegation and the ramification of its effect is something unimaginable.

I am sure there must be some mechanism of compensating to the accused who proven to be innocent in our legal system. I will soon seek legal support against wrongful prosecution and allegation made against me and I am sure I will get the justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for speedy trial," Lamichhane said.

"As per my sincere commitment to submit myself at the authority of Nepal, I am landing at 10:00 am from Qatar Airways in the Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu. I have already informed to the Police Authority in written about my submission at will.

I have also made humble request to the authority for the presence of my lawful attorney Saroj Krishna Ghimire ( Advocate) during the process of my submission to police authority to ensure my safety and security. I will fully cooperate in all stages of investigation and will fight legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail," he added.

Lamichhane is Nepal's most successful cricketer and is the only player from the country to have featured in the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought by Delhi Capitals during the IPL auction in 2018 and spent two seasons with the franchise before being released.

Lamichhane has since been a T20 globe-trotter and has represented several T20 franchises in competitions across the globe. The 22-year-old has played 32 ODIs and 44 T20Is for Nepal in his international career so far and has a total of 154 wickets across both formats.