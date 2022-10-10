'Bullshitting about spirit of the game...': Ex-India pacer slams Buttler for not appealing against Wade

England locked horns with Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series, at Perth, on Sunday (October 9). Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, which kicks off in Australia on October 16, the two heavyweights are finalishing their team combination and trying to tick all boxes ahead of the main draw of the competition, which will begin on October 22.

During the series opener, Buttler's 68 and Alex Hales' 84 propelled England to 208 for 6. In reply, David Warner's 44-ball 73 kept Aussies in the hunt before they were restricted for 200 for 9, to lose by eight runs. During the run-chase, the 17th over saw Matthew Wade block pacer Mark Wood from completing a return catch off his own bowling.

As Wade top-edged a delivery, from Wood, he stepped out of the crease for a run and was quickly sent back. During this time, he blocked the Englishman who came towards the striker's end to take a catch. The actions were clearly illegal as Wade was 'obstructing play' but England skipper Jos Buttler didn't appeal.

"I was looking at the ball the whole time, so I wasn't sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, but I thought we are here for a long time in Australia so would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip," Buttler said at the post-match presentation. On being asked if he would look at such an incident in a different way during a World Cup encounter, he replied 'Maybe, yeah.'

Thus, Buttler's explanation hasn't been well received. Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad -- who remains vocal on various aspects of the gentlemen's game -- wrote about the incident on Twitter and slammed the Englishman. He tweeted, "Pathetic, in one word this is Cheating, not in the spirit of the game and Obstructing the field and what a terrible excuse from Jos Buttler to not appeal. The sense of entitlement of these guys is unbelievable. Bullshitting about spirit of the game when there is no spirit."

Pathetic , in one word this is Cheating, not in the spirit of the game and Obstructing the field and what a terrible excuse from Jos Buttler to not appeal. The sense of entitlement of these guys is unbelievable. Bullshitting about spirit of the game when there is no spirit. https://t.co/4WrbX7Qwb3 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 9, 2022 ×

Both England and Australia will now lock horns in the second and penultimate contest at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday (October 12).