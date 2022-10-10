Matthew Wade blocks Mark Wood from taking a catch in Perth T20I, Buttler explains why he didn't appeal

In the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia, which commences on October 16, England and Aaron Finch & Co. locked horns in the first of the three-match T20I series at Perth on Sunday (October 9). With Jos Buttler's return, who missed the entire Pakistan series, England aimed for a 1-0 lead and eventually attained it in a high-scoring thriller.

Being asked to bat first, England rode on openers Buttler (68) and Alex Hales' (84) 132-run first-wicket stand to post 208 for 6. In reply, Australia was in the hunt courtesy of David Warner's 44-ball 73 but fell short; being restricted to 200 for 9. During the run-chase, Matthew Wade made heads turn for blocking pacer Mark Wood's way in the Englishman's bid to complete a catch.

The incident took place during the 17th over of the run-chase. Wade top-edged a delivery from Wood, who was set to take the catch but was blocked by Wade. Although the keeper-batter's actions were illegal and he was clearly 'obstructing play', England captain Buttler refrained from appealing.

"I was looking at the ball the whole time, so I wasn't sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, but I thought we are here for a long time in Australia so would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip," Buttler explained at the post-match presentation. On being asked if he would look at such an incident differently during a World Cup game, he replied 'Maybe, yeah.'