Neeraj Chopra's gold medal throw at World Athletics and warm gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem - WATCH

Ace Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra added another medal to his ever-growing tally after winning the 'javelin throw' gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, August 27. This was also the first gold medal for an Indian at the World Athletics Championship ever.

The final round, however, didn't start as Chopra would have wanted after he fouled on his first attempt. The reigning world no. 1 then came back strongly to produce best throw of the night - 88.17 metres. The distance was enough for Chopra to win the gold and he let it know immediately after throwing the javelin.

Running in with confidence on his second attempt, the athlete threw the javelin with nonchalance and turned back immediately with arms in air in a celebratory fashion. Have a look at the throw here:

Apart from Neeraj, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also had a impressive show on display as he clinched a silver medal with a throw of 87.82 metres on his third attempt. The Pakistan athlete was also shown warmth by Chopra after the results were out and the two shared a hug.

Neeraj also invited Nadeem, who was without his national flag, while the pictures were taken as a ritual after the event. The Asian athletes then shared the Indian flag in a heartfelt moment,. Have a look at Chopra's gesture here:

Watch Neeraj Chopra inviting Silver medalist Arshad Nadeem (likely without flag) under Bharat's 🇮🇳 #AkhandBharat pic.twitter.com/Hy9OlgKpTE — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 28, 2023 ×

After from the Asian duo, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with 86.67 metre throw. This was also Chopra's second medal at the World Athletics Championships after winning a silver medal at the last year's event in Eugene. Apart from Neeraj, only Anju Bobby George has a medal at the World Athletics Championships when she won a bronze in long jump in 2003 Paris edition of the event.

Chopra, who also won gold at Tokyo Olympics, was also congratulated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic win. In a congratulatory tweet by the Indian PM, Neeraj was touted as 'symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world.'

WATCH WION LIVE HERE