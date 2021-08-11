Neeraj Chopra's brand value is second to Virat Kohli after winning Gold at Tokyo Olympics

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra has scripted history in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old has become the second Indian, after Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold medal for India. His monstrous throw in the second round proved too good for other javelin throwers.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra's throw that won India its first-ever athletics gold - WATCH

After winning gold, he has become the centre of attention of several big brands. These big companies are coming forward to support top athletes after India's stunning performance in the Olympics.

According to Parth Jindal, who is the founder of IIS and JSW Sports in an interview to a leading portal that Neeraj Chopra's now has commanding endorsement value which is just second to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

“We have over 20 different corporates who are supporting Inspire Institute of Sports run by JSW Sports, and I received phone calls from several of our supporters saying that they would like to double their efforts because of the kind of work that's going on and the kind of results we have seen,” said Parth Jindal, Founder, IIS and JSW Sports in an interview to ET NOW.

“The road is very long but I’m sure a lot of improvement will be done. A conservative estimate for Paris 2024 would be to double the Tokyo tally and to get to 14 medals and an optimistic target would be 20 medals. Now, there is a reason why I say that, India was very competitive and coming up the ranks in wrestling, table tennis, archery, women's hockey, golf, etc. The number of top 10 finishes is really heartwarming and we should eye 20 medals,” Parth Jindal added.

Chopra won India's first Olympic athletics gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres in the men's javelin event.