/Neeraj Chopra's emotional plea to India: Please come and support athletes — not just at big events

It wasn’t just about lifting the title, winning the gold medal or breaching the elusive 90m mark at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, in Bengaluru on Saturday (July 5). For India's poster boy, Neeraj Chopra, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 was a statement — that Indian athletics deserves a stage. And that fans, federations, and families need to show up.

Inside the stadium, as tricolours waved and chants of “Neeraj! Neeraj!” filled the air, India’s two-time Olympic medalist was in the spotlight. But even in victory, his mind was on something more enduring. What if people will not turn up? But Bengaluru changed that. The Neeraj Chopra Classic marked a rare sight in Indian sport — a stadium packed not for cricket or football, but for a javelin competition. For athletes. For the love of track and field.

‘This is what we have wanted for years’

“I felt really good today. For once, athletics got the support it deserves. This is what we’ve wanted for years,” Neeraj said after winning the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 in front of a packed stadium.

What made the evening even more special was the crowd — loud, invested, and passionate. That, for Neeraj, was the biggest victory. “When I started out, there was nobody in the stands. We used to try so hard to get people to come for the nationals,” he recalled emotionally. “Now, people are finally noticing what track and field athletes go through," he added.

The emotional core of Neeraj’s message wasn’t about his own greatness. It was about the many Indian athletes still waiting to be seen. It’s been a long road, but Neeraj knows this can’t stop at one successful event. “Please come and support our athletes — not just at big events, but at national-level meets too. You’ll see sprinters, long-distance runners, jumpers, throwers — all working just as hard.”

‘Track and field is demanding but beautiful’

In a country which is obsessed by cricket, Neeraj sees change. But he also sees the need for more — especially if India wants to compete globally across disciplines. “If parents start seeing that people attend these events, that there’s a future in athletics, they’ll start encouraging their kids too.”