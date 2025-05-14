Published: May 14, 2025, 07:12 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 07:12 IST

Story highlights For the first time in four years, Neeraj Chopra star won’t be the Olympic champion, having lost the title to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem at the Paris Olympic Games. Sports

Show Full Article

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be hungry for more success as he takes the field at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday (May 16). For the first time in four years, the ace Indian Javelin Throw star won’t be the Olympic champion, having lost the title to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem at the Paris Olympic Games. With high expectations, Neeraj will be searching for a great return with some best Javelin Throwers around him in the capital. Ahead of the event, here are all the details, including schedule, timing, telecast and other details.

Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday (May 16), with the timings yet to be confirmed.

With Neeraj Chopra being the star attraction, all the eyes will be on him. However, he won’t be the only Indian in action at the 2025 Doha Diamond League as Kishore Jena will also compete in the Javelin Throw. The other two Indians in the fray are national record holder Gulveer Singh, who is making his Diamond League debut, in men’s 5000m and Parul Chaudhary in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the 2024 Diamond League after finishing fourth in the overall standings. The two-time Olympic medallist secured 14 points in total from his two second-place finishes in Doha and Lausanne. However, Neeraj Chopra fell short of winning the men’s javelin throw event in the 2024 Diamond League Final in Brussels by one centimetre.

Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his gold but claimed a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He threw 89.45 metres in Paris but missed out to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and surrendered the Olympic champions tag.

The live streaming of the Diamond League will be available on the Jio Cinema app.