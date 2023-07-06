Neeraj Chopra's coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz talks about Olympian's fitness

Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opened up about his fitness level ahead of the World Athletics Championships. The athlete stated that he wants to work on his fitness to perform better at the competition. Chopra made a comeback from a muscle strain in the Lausanne Diamond League. While he managed to win the Diamond League, according to reports, his fitness levels are not what they should have been. While talking to Indian Express, Neeraj Chopra’s coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz said that the Lausanne Diamond League gave the Olympic medalist an idea of what to expect at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra on his fitness While talking about his fitness, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said in a press conference that he needs to improve for the World Athletics Championship. “I am satisfied with my throws so far, not very happy but satisfied given the conditions, my injury and mindset,” Chopra added.

When asked about his injuries, Chopra said that his focus was on the injury and it was a big question whether he can push himself to 100 per cent. “In training before this, I had done two sessions and it was fine but during the competition, it was different. For the first three or four throws, I was trying but somehow there was this barrier in my mind. Then I started feeling like I could push myself and I warmed up better by the fifth throw,” Chopra told the media. The 25-year-old will shift his training base to Switzerland’s Magglingen before the World Athletics Championships in August. Coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz on Chopra’s fitness While talking to Indian Express, Neeraj Chopra's coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz stated that the Lausanne Diamond League gave the athlete an idea of what to expect at big competitions like the World Athletics Championships. He also said that it was a tough test for Neeraj Chopra but without full preparation, he was able to fight. “Earlier we could not test competition with a full approach. But all I know is that we have to increase everything, speed, strength, and technique before the World Championship,” Bartonietz added.