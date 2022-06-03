NED vs WI: When and where to watch Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI in India?

Netherlands will host Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies in the third and final ODI on Saturday afternoon (June 04) at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The series is already in the visitors' grasp and they will look to not lose steam and aim for a whitewash.

While the series opener was rain-affected, which saw Pooran & Co. win by 7 wickets in a 45-over contest, the second and penultimate ODI saw West Indies win by five wickets. Opting to bat first, the hosts were off to a great start and were 101 for no loss before they were reduced to 180/6 to be dismissed for a below-par 214 in 48.3 overs. Their top three, Vikramjit Singh (46) and fifties from Scott Edwards and Max ODowd, were the only shining aspect before a mighty collapse thanks to Akeal Hosein's 4 for 39.

In reply, the Windies were reduced to 60 for 4 and then 99 for 5 before Player-of-the-Match Brandon King's 91 not out rescued the run-chase. He shared an unbeaten 118-run stand with Keacy Carty (unbeaten 43) to take their side past the finish line. Will WI inflict a whitewash over the Dutchmen?

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is the Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

The Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI is scheduled to be held on June 04, 2022.

Where is Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI will take place at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

At what time is the Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI will kick off at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI live on TV?

Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI telecast won't be available in India.

How to watch Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming?

Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.