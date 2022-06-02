Eng vs NZ: Players pay unique tribute to Aussie legend Shane Warne in Lord's Test - WATCH

England and New Zealand locked horns with each other in the three-match Test series opener at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London on Thursday evening (June 02). During Day 1 of the first Test, after Kane Williamson & Co. opted to bat first, the players from both the teams paid tribute to late Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne.

The game was paused for 23 seconds after the end of 23 overs, as a unique tribute to Warne (who wore jersey No. 23 for Australia). The players paused the game with the giant screen showcasing a video of the Aussie legend. The fans also joined in and paid their tribute to the late cricketer, who passed away due to a heart attack while vacating in Thailand in early March. Here's the video when proceedings halted for a bit in remembrance of Warne:

After 23 overs, the England vs New Zealand cricket match paused for 23 seconds of applause in memory of the late, great Shane Warne 👏pic.twitter.com/GQaJ75Pixb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 2, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | You had people with machine guns guarding you: Simon Taufel recalls officiating in India-Pakistan matches

Talking about the first Test, nothing has clicked so far for the visitors as Ben Stokes-led England dismissed the Black Caps for a paltry 132 in 40 overs, with debutant Matty Potts and James Anderson returning with a four-wicket haul each.

Trent Boult & Co., thus, have a huge task ahead of themselves to stop the home team from taking a sizeable lead in the opening Test at Lord's.