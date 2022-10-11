Nearly 10% of Premier League and EFL players have experienced bullying, 5% had suicidal thoughts

Highlighting the challenges faced by professional football players competing at the highest level, a survey by the Professional Footballers’ Association revealed nearly 10% of the players playing in the English Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have experienced bullying during their careers. Almost 5% of the payers admitted to having suicidal thoughts at some point of time in their careers

One of the toughest football leagues in the world, the Premier League is home to some of the best footballers from around the globe. However, incidents of racism and social media abuse have marred the league over the years and have impacted several top players. Players have also admitted to having faced mental health issues in their personal and professional lives.

As per the survey conducted by PFA, 79 out of the 843 male players in the EFL and the Premier League admitted to having experienced bullying in their careers. 40 players admitted they has suicidal thoughts and were ready to take their lives at some point.

The survey which was conducted through well-being workshops at the clubs throughout last season found out several players were against getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and felt pressured into getting jabbed. 189 out of the 843 players who were surveyed also opened up about facing severe anxiety and admitted they feared something bad might happen.

The data found in the survey was released by PFA on World Mental Health Day on October 10 and brought forward the dark side of professional football. It showcases how athletes who appear tough from the outside undergo severe stress mentally and face multiple challenges throughout their careers

Dr Michael Bennett, the director of the player wellbeing at the PFA, said the organisation is trying to get more feedback from players and learn what kind of bullying experiences they endured during their careers. Bennett said the players could have been at the receiving end of bullying from their own teammates, club staff or the management in some cases.

"These are stark figures that illustrate how serious these issues are in the game. Based on this feedback, we have adapted the sessions this season to learn more about the type of bullying players face," said Bennett.

"It could be peer-on-peer bullying, for example, from teammates in the dressing room or training ground. It could be by club staff or management. We are particularly concerned around transfer windows.

"We know that players can be isolated from their squads when a club is trying to force a move. We are often dealing with cases like this. Ultimately, whether it is the training ground or the stadium on a match day, it’s a player’s workplace. They have a right to feel protected and safe at work," he explained.