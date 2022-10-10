'You don't eat this' - Erling Haaland reveals details of bizarre diet as he continues goal-scoring spree

Erling Haaland has had a fantastic start to life at Manchester City as he has been enjoying red-hot goal-scoring form for the reigning Premier League champions. Haaland has already scored 20 goals for City across all competitions and has netted 15 times in the Premier League in what has been a sensational start for the Norweigan striker.

While much of it has been down to the quality City posses in their squad and his incredible finishing instincts, Haaland had revealed details of his diet which helps him stay on top of his game. The Manchester City striker opened up on his bizarre diet and revealed he eats the heart and liver of a cow.

Haaland revealed the bizarre elements of his diet in a documentary named 'Haaland: The Big Decision'. He also said he consumes around 6,000 calories per day and his father Alfie cooks his meals at home before City's every home game.

"You (other people) don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you, but which? The meat you get at McDonald's? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver," Haaland said in the documentary opening up on his diet.

Apart from his bizarre diet, Haaland has started filtration of the water he drinks, which he said has helped him improve a lot. The striker also said he likes to get sunlight in his eyes immediately after he wakes up in the morning to ensure he remains active for the rest of the day.

The Norweigan, who arrived at City from German club Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, has wasted little time in settling down in England and has taken the Premier League by storm. He is currently the top-scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals already this season and has been unstoppable in front of the goal.

Haaland has already broken a plethora of records with three hat-tricks so far this season and will be looking to continue his red-hot form in the upcoming matches for the reigning Premier League champions.