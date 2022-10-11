Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt post after scoring 700th career goal in Man United-Everton PL clash

On Sunday (October 09), Manchester United locked horns with Everton in an away Premier League clash for the Erik Ten Hag-led Red Devils. Despite conceding a lead, with Alex Iwobi scoring in the fifth minute, United came from behind to register a 2-1 win, courtesy of strikes from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, who has not been in the starting XI more often than not in the ongoing EPL season, replaced Anthony Martial midway in the first half and netted the decisive second goal; 700th strike of his illustrious career.

After adding another feather to his illustrious hat, Ronaldo shared a heartfelt note on his official Twitter account. Here's what he wrote:

"700 club goals. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans. United we continue!," wrote Ronaldo after completing the massive feat.

𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬.

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

United we continue! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oYWo766Xcl — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 10, 2022 ×

Following Ronaldo-starrer Man United's win over Everton, their fifth of the EPL 2022/23 season, the Erik Ten Hag-led side have now occupied the fifth spot, trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by a point. After the match, Dutchman Erik heaped praise on the Portuguese captain and said, "That is really impressive, when you score 700 goals. It's a huge performance, I'm really happy for him. I congratulate him on that performance and I'm also happy it's his first goal this season in the Premier League - he had to wait for it and I'm sure there will be more goals. I think every player needs it, even when you are the best in the world, you need it, you need the goals.

"And I worked with many goalscorers, especially them, they need goals in every season to have that feeling, to have the confirmation of the intuition. And once they have some goals, they come in the flow and games go easier. That will happen with him as well," the 52-year-old added.