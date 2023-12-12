LIVE TV
VIDEO | Hawks' ice-cool Trae Young gets ejection vs Denver after arguing with referees

Atlanta, USAEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Trae Young after draining the game-winning three against the Celtics in Game 5. (Source: @ATLHawks) Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

The All-Star got into it with referee Brent Haskill with incessant clapping and was given a technical foul. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder also joined the chorus and was given a technical too.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was ejected from the game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday (Dec. 11) for arguing with the referees. Thee incident happened in the third quarter after the referees handed Young his second technical foul with 24 seconds remaining on the clock.

The whole thing started when Young tried to score on a floater shot but had some contact with Nuggets defender Peyton Watson. The refs decided it wasn't a foul and the play continued. Young got agitated when Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic a few seconds later. Afterwards, Nuggets guard Christian Braun sent down a pair of free throws with under 30 seconds left in the quarter and Young had a strong opinion about the second of those free throws.

The All-Star got into it with referee Brent Haskill with incessant clapping and was given a technical foul. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder also joined the chorus and was given a technical too. Have a look at the entire sequence below:

The Hawks were trailing 99-86 at the time when Young was ejected and eventually lost the game 129-122 in the East-West clash. He managed 19 points, 9 assists, and 5 turnovers before being ousted for the rest of the game.

The Hawks had started well, scoring 36 points against the Nuggets' 28 in the first 12 minutes. Denver bounced back in the second quarter with 37 points of their own as Atlanta could manage only 26.

The Hawks went into the halftime with a three-point deficit which got extended to 17 points by the end of the third quarter as Denver scored 38 against Atlanta's 24. The Hawks went into beast mode in the final 12 minutes and scored 36 points but they could erase only 10 points of the deficit as the Nuggets scored 26 and won the game.

