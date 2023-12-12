LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert likely to miss game versus Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is likely to miss his side's Thursday night game versus the Las Vegas Raiders after a fractured right index finger, a source informed ESPN. The youngster is set to undergo surgery to know the extent of his fracture and only then will his return be determined. The 25-year-old got injured during his side's 7-24 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley had earlier claimed that Herbert would refer two hand specialists and that the team would take a call on his availability for Thursday's game after receiving the information from those specialists. Staley said, "All of our focus has got to be on his future. Certainly, there's nothing more important than that, than his right hand. And his long-term future. He's 25 years old and he's got a really, really bright future in front of him. So, like I said, every decision we make is going to be with that in mind."

Herbert remains an integral part of the LA Chargers and has featured in as many as 62 games on the trot, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback, behind the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (84). Thus, the team will be desperate to see him on the field for the clash versus the Raiders. However, they will take a careful decision given his significance as a QB.

On his injury and failure to end the game versus the Broncos, Herbert said as quoted by ESPN, "It's tough. You feel bad for hanging the team out like that. You never want to be taken out of the game ... it is something that we'll know more as the week goes on and if there's any chance to play, I'll do everything I can to be out there." He added, "I can't remember whether it got hit on a helmet or whether it hit on someone's shoulder pads but I just remember coming up and it wasn't feeling right."