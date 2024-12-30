NBA fines Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for profanity

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $100,000 for using profanity during a live television interview.

Advertisment

Edwards let fly with a couple of swear words in an ebullient on-court interview after he drilled a game-winning three-pointer in Minnesota's 113-112 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday.

But in announcing the fine, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said the amount of the penalty "is based in part on Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews."

Also read: Premier League: Liverpool thrash West Ham to go eight points clear at the top

Advertisment

Edwards fined $75,000 less than a week earlier "for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language"

Edwards had been fined $75,000 less than a week earlier "for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language" after the Timberwolves' 113-103 home loss to the Golden State Warriors.

In November Edwards was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture toward the stands while on court during a victory against the Kings in Sacramento.

Advertisment