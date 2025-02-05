LeBron James said Tuesday he is relishing the prospect of joining forces with Luka Doncic at the Los Angeles Lakers following the shock deal which has stunned the basketball world.

Doncic was formally unveiled by the Lakers on Tuesday after a jaw-dropping trade from the Dallas Mavericks that saw Anthony Davis head in the opposite direction.

Lakers star James was only informed of the Doncic trade late on Saturday, and admitted on Tuesday he was still coming to terms with the news in his first public comments since the deal.

"It's been a whirlwind," James said shortly after leading the Lakers to a 122-97 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers.

"It's been challenging for sure, you know, especially for me. I had six years with AD (Anthony Davis), won a championship with my guy, one of my best friends, obviously.

"But you know it's a business, and you understand that. It's the business of basketball. We understand that."

James though admitted he was excited by the thought of forming a potent double act alongside Doncic, who looked on from the sidelines on Tuesday as the Lakers romped to victory.

'We are going to attract a lot of eyes'

"It's going to be special," James said. "We're gonna attract a lot of eyes. Obviously our ability to score, rebound and pass -- it's gonna make it a lot easier on our teammates, and that's all we want to do."

"We want to be able to create opportunities for our teammates where they only have to catch, finish, catch dunk, catch shoot, and it's our job to lead them every single night."

"Listen, Luka is a big-time player -- 25-years-old, hasn't even reached his prime yet, and he's done some amazing stuff in our league already."

"I'm happy to have him. And LA is happy to have him. It's still a little bit surreal, to be honest."

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said earlier Tuesday that Doncic, who has not played since December 25 after suffering a calf injury, could make his debut soon.

US reports have suggested Doncic may be fit to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

