NBA: Utah Jazz set to acquire Hawks forward John Collins - Report

In a blockbuster move, the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz are getting together for a deal involving Hawks forward John Collins. The deal, which will bring a lot of financial flexibility to the Hawks, was first reported by ESPN on Monday citing sources.

The Hawks owe Collins a whooping $78 million over the next three seasons but the deal will see them creating a $25.3 million exception. It would be the largest exception in the National Basketball Association (NBA) once the deal gets materialized. While the deal cannot become official before July 6, as per ESPN, the Hawks will also have one year to use the money on a player's contract.

The Hawks will also acquire forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick from the Jazz.

For the Jazz, this trade could become one of the best things ever to have happened. Collins, once in Utah, will join the line-up which already has All-Star Lauri Markkanen and All-Rookie Walker Kessler. The Jazz also picked up power forward Taylor Hendricks in the recently-concluded NBA Draft from Central Florida. All things considered, Collins' arrival will definitely be a big push to Jazz's offense.

Speaking about the numbers, the 19th overall pick of 2017, Collins has become one of the efficient forwards of the the Eastern Conference. The 2022-23 season saw him scoring 13.1 point on an average per game alongside averaging 6.5 rebounds as well.

Collins has played six seasons with the Hawks after making his debut in 2017. Overall, Collins averages 15.8 points and 8 rebounds per game in his 364 games. His best season, however, came in 2019-20 for the Hawks when he averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

As per ESPN Stat research, Collins is just one of the five players in the league to average 15 points on 55%-plus shooting since 2017. The other players on this list are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Domantas Sabonis, Jonas Valanciunas and Nokial Jokic.

