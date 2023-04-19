NBA Playoffs 2023: Suns vs Clippers, Cavaliers vs Knicks, Celtics vs Hawks scores and results

The Phoenix Suns have managed to equalise the series against the Los Angeles Clippers while the Cavaliers did the same against the New York Knicks.

The Boston Celtics, however, continued their winning run as they notched up a 2-0 lead in the seven-game Round 1 series against the Atlanta Hawks. Here below are details of each game:

Celtics vs Hawks

The Celtics started red hot as they took a 61-49 lead by the half time which the Hawks could never erase as they lost Game 2 106-119. The third and fourth quarters were somewhat of a close contest between the two teams, but the early lead taken by the Celtics proved to be decisive.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum scored 29 points while Derrick White managed to drop 26 points. For the Hawks, Dejounte Murray scored 29 points while Ice Trae Young managed 24 but all in a loss.

The Hawks, however, have five more chances left in the series to not only erase the 0-2 deficit but win it as well.

Cavaliers vs Knicks

The Cavs bounced back from the 0-1 deficit and equalised the series with a 107-90 against the New York Knicks. The scores were 25-22 in favor of the Cavs at the start of the second quarter but Cleveland then ran away with points in the second quarter, scoring 34 points against the Knicks' 17.

The lead taken by the Cavs was too much for the Knicks to erase even as they outscored the Cavs 30-25 in the fourth quarter. For the Knicks, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson scored 22 and 20 points, respectively.

For the Cavaliers, Darius Garland scored 32 points while Caris LeVert scored 24 points.

Suns vs Clippers

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant scored 38 and 25 points, respectively as the Suns outscored the Clippers in the last two quarters of second game in NBA Playoffs Round 1. The game hanged in the balance at the mid-way with the score reading 59-59 but the Suns won it 123-109 win to bring the series at 1-1.

In the third and fourth quarter, however, read 33-28 and 31-22 in the Suns' favor as Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook's 31 and 28 points, respectively went in vain.

