NBA Playoffs 2023: Hawks' Trae Young drains game-winning three-pointer against Celtics in Game 5 - WATCH
Story highlights
The clock had seven something left until the game got over and Boston got through the semis. Young, meanwhile, got the ball, he dribbled a bit, moved up court, faked to move further and then took a step back to drain a three, leaving TD Garden stunned in silence.
The clock had seven something left until the game got over and Boston got through the semis. Young, meanwhile, got the ball, he dribbled a bit, moved up court, faked to move further and then took a step back to drain a three, leaving TD Garden stunned in silence.
Trae Young, with the Hawks trailing by one point against the Boston Celtics, dropped a three with 1.8 second left on the clock in the game. The shot was enough to get the game over and take Atlanta to Game 6 in the 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 series. The final scores were 119-117 in Atlanta's favour and the series stands at 3-2, advantage Boston.
As for the shot, the clock had seven something left until the game got over and Boston got through the semis. Young, meanwhile, got the ball, he dribbled a bit, moved up court, faked to move further and then took a step back to drain a three, leaving TD Garden stunned in silence. Have a look at the shot here:
WHO ELSE pic.twitter.com/SO7yyxZ0jw— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 26, 2023
As for the rest of the game, Atlanta knew they had to win at all cost to keep the series alive and they came out all guns blazing against the Celtics. The Hawks soared high over Boston as they took a three-point in the first quarter with the box score reading 30-27 in their favour.
Also Read: NBA Playoffs 2023: Nuggets vs Timberwolves, Suns vs Clippers Game 5 score, result, highlights and more
The flight was a short lived one though as Boston took the Hawks down in the second quarter, scoring 39 against Atlanta's 28. In the third quarter, the scoreboard battle was on throughout the entire span but Boston managed to steal two points more than Atlanta's 24.
Come last quarter, the Hawks went wild and picked on the Celtics at will, scoring 37 points against Boston's 25 and won the game 119-117. Talking about the individual performances, Jaylen Brown scored 35 for Boston while Jayson Tatum and Derrick White managed 19 and 18, respectively which clearly were less then the requirement.
As for the Hawks, Trae Young scored a double-double of 38 points and 13 assists while John Collins managed 22 in Atlanta's thrilling win.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.