NBA Playoffs 2023: Hawks' Trae Young drains game-winning three-pointer against Celtics in Game 5 - WATCH

Trae Young, with the Hawks trailing by one point against the Boston Celtics, dropped a three with 1.8 second left on the clock in the game. The shot was enough to get the game over and take Atlanta to Game 6 in the 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 series. The final scores were 119-117 in Atlanta's favour and the series stands at 3-2, advantage Boston.

As for the shot, the clock had seven something left until the game got over and Boston got through the semis. Young, meanwhile, got the ball, he dribbled a bit, moved up court, faked to move further and then took a step back to drain a three, leaving TD Garden stunned in silence. Have a look at the shot here:

As for the rest of the game, Atlanta knew they had to win at all cost to keep the series alive and they came out all guns blazing against the Celtics. The Hawks soared high over Boston as they took a three-point in the first quarter with the box score reading 30-27 in their favour.