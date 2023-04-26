NBA Playoffs 2023: Nuggets vs Timberwolves, Suns vs Clippers Game 5 score, result, highlights and more

The 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 saw two more teams qualifying for the next round as Denver Nuggets beat Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Clippers. In the first game of the day, the Hawks survived another day against the Celtics as Trae Young made a buzzer-beater three to get the series to 3-2.

Here are the recaps from both the Eastern Conference games:

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves tried their best to survive another day but Denver proved to be just good enough to hold them at a three-point deficit to win the game 112-109. Minnesota started the first quarter well and outscored the Nuggets 29-22 only to let the advantage slip in the second quarter as Denver scored 26 against their 18.

The third quarter again saw the Wolves coming out with a one point lead over the Nuggets as the teams scored 30 and 29 points, respectively. In the fourth quarter, each team played ferociously for every point but Denver eventually scored three more than the Wolves' 32 and those three points made the difference in the end.

With the win, Denver won the seven-game 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 series 4-1 and moved into the next round. In Game 5, Jamal Murray scored 35 while Nikola Jokic scored a double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds for Denver. From Minnesota, Anthony Edwards dropped 29 and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 but all in vain.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Suns eventually eclipsed the Clippers after taking time to rise in the series. Such was the dominance of Phoenix in the game that they won the it despite being outscored by 11 points in the last quarter.

The first quarter was fought closely as the Suns scored 32 against the Clippers' 30. Los Angeles responded in LA style as they dumped 40 in the second quarter against Phoenix's 29. But the Suns responded with even more heat as they dropped 50 in the third quarter while LA could manage only 24.

The Clippers were made to bow out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs with a 136-130 game loss and 4-1 series loss. As for the individual performances, Devin Booker exploded for 47 points while Kevin Durant scored 31 for the Suns. From the Clippers, Norman Powell was the highest scorer with 27 points and behind him was Nicolas Batum with 19 points.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE