NBA Playoffs 2023: 76ers vs Nets, Suns vs Clippers, Heat vs Bucks, Lakers vs Grizzlies full scores and results

The Philadelphia 76ers ease past the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 1 with the fourth victory on the trot. In other games, the Phoenix Suns took a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers while the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers took the 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.

Here are the full recaps, scores and results of all the games:

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

It was the last chance of the Nets to stay in the hunt for the next round of NBA Playoffs and they did start well, taking an eight-point lead till the half-time. The 76ers, however, had other plans as they not only erased the deficit but even took a three-point lead by the end of the third quarter as they outscored the Nets 26-15. All of this without Joel Embiid!

The fourth quarter was just the last nail in the coffin for the Nets as they could score only 25 against the Sixers' 30 and Philly won the game 96-88 and the series 4-0.

For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points while Nic Claxton and Mikal Bridges chipped in with 19 and 17, respectively. For the 76ers, Tobias Harris top scored with 25 points and 12 rebounds while James Harden dropped in 17.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

After losing the first game of the series against the Clippers, the Suns seem to have found their light back as they beat the Los Angeles 112-100 in the Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead. The Clippers, however, had the early advantage as the took a seven point in the first quarter, outscoring the Suns 30-23.

Things changed in the second quarter as the Sun erased the deficit and took one point lead over the Clippers. The third quarter was the most fiercely fought one as both the teams scored in excess of 30 but Phoenix stayed on the top and extended their lead to five points.

The Clippers were outplayed completed in the last quarter 29-22 as they lost the game. For Phoenix, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker scored 31 and 30 points, respectively. For the Clippers, Russell Westbrook scored game-high 37 points but in vain.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

In a surprising turn of events, the Miami Heat beat the top-seed Milwaukee Bucks 121-99 in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs Round 1 to take a 2-1 lead. Even if Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence is a huge blow for the Bucks, no credit can be taken away from the Heat to turn around their fortunes.

Miami were on top of Milwaukee right from the start, outscoring them in each quarter 29-21, 37-32, 28-26, and 27-20 with the Bucks having no place to hide.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler dropped 30 and Duncan Robinson scored 20. For the Bucks, Khris Middleton scored 23 and Jrue Holiday scored 19, clearly not enough. The Bucks must find a way soon to deal with the Heat in the next game or two else they'll be out of the playoffs real soon.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Showtime Lakers are back and now. From scrapping to get a place into the playoffs, they now have a 2-1 lead over the Grizzlies, standing just two games away from the next round of the NBA Playoffs.

Such was the dominance of the Lakers as the Grizzlies lost the game in the first quarter itself, scoring 9 against Los Angeles' 35. Memphis, however, fought well in the second and fourth quarter, scoring 28 and 33 against the Lakers' 18 and 23 but the four point advantage in the third quarter, coupled with 26 in the first, was too much to overcome for them.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis scored 31 and LeBron James managed 25. As for Grizzlies, Ja Morant did most of the scoring, dropping a bombshell of 45 but could not help his team win.

