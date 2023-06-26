NBA: Naz Reid, Timberwolves agree on three-year $42 million deal

Naz Reid and Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed on a new deal. Under the new contract, Reid will be paid $42 million in a three-year deal with a player option. The developments were reported by ESPN, citing Reid's agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, on Sunday.

Reid now has a chance to get another contract in the next two years, thanks to a player option for the 2025-26 season. Had it not been for the new deal, Reid would have hit the upcoming free agency as a great prospect after his best season in the NBA.

Reid averaged 11.5 points per game alongside 4.9 rebounds before a wrist fracture ended his season. The Timberwolves certainly missed Reid's presence during the regular season after he was injured as well as in the play-in tournament and the Western Conference playoffs. The Wolves lost to the eventual champions Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the conference playoffs.

Reid, in fact, was behind only 2022 NBA MVP Joel Embiid in scoring the most points in the league after the All-Star break in February. Reid scored 242 points in 312 minutes of playtime as per ESPN's research.

Reid had arrived in Minnesota in 2019 as an undrafted player from LSU and gradually rose in ranks and became an indispensable part of the franchise behind Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert. Bulls' Lonzo Ball expected to miss out entire upcoming season Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss out the entire upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, Bulls' executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said after the latest NBA Draft. Ball is still recovering from a knee injury which he had in January 2022 and have had three surgeries for the same.

“Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he's not coming back next season and he's going to continue on his recovery," said in a press conference on Thursday after the 2023 NBA Draft. "If he comes back, it would be great,” added Karnišovas.



