Is Giannis Antetokounmpo planning to leave the Milwaukee Bucks? report says idea not off the table

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo planning to leave the Milwaukee Bucks? If reports are to be believed then 'he is going be open minded' about it. While the Bucks did not seem to have a serious discussion ahead of the first day of the NBA Draft 2025, as per Shams Charania, ESPN reporter, the idea is not off the table. Antetokounmpo has said it that he wants to compete for another Championship ring and the NBA Draft, coupled with multiple teams in the East dealing with injuries, could the best chance Bucks can have to keep him in Milwaukee for some more time.

“Again, he’s been there for 12 years, so there’s a level of equity in seeing what can the Bucks do at the draft, what can they do during free agency, how can they improve the team,” Charania said on Thursday (Jun 26) morning’s edition of 'Get Up.'

“He has said on record that he wants to compete for an NBA championship. They’ve got free agents Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Kevin Porter Jr.

“So, he’s gonna remain open-minded. I don’t think his future is necessarily tied to this week, to free agency week. It’s gonna be a process where you see how this team looks into July — well into July, potentially — and then he will see how the Bucks look, how the chess pieces look across the league, and ultimately have some form of a resolution,” he added.

The Bucks have a great chance next season to enter the playoffs rather easily with Boston Celtics offloading multiple players and Jayson Tatum out for most of the season with Achilles injury. Indiana Pacers, defending Eastern champions, will also be without Tyrese Haliburton for large part of the season with same injury.