/NBA Draft 2025: Surprise Utah Jazz pick Ace Bailey 'going to push my teammates'

Utah Jazz made the heads turn when they picked Ace Bailey as no. 5 overall pick in round 1 of NBA Draft 2025 and the most surprised was Bailey himself. The Rutgers forward, who was once touted as one of the brightest prospects for the ongoing draft, had fallen off the ladder because of his mysterious pre-draft strategy. Bailey had not conducted a single workout with any NBA team and hence it surprised everyone when he was picked as fifth overall by Utah. The 6-foot-9 ball player, however, aims to be a leader right away as soon as he starts playing.

"I feel like once I come in, it's going to be a lot of work," he said after being picked by Utah as reported by ESPN. "I feel like I'm a person that likes to work out a lot. I'm going to push my teammates to be the best they can be. I want to come in and be a leader as a young cat."

"I'm ready to play some basketball now," added Bailey. "It's just been a great journey. Me working hard, pushing myself physically and mentally, just getting prepared for the next level."

What is Bailey's college record

Bailey has played 30 games for Rutgers and averaged 33.4 minutes per game. He averages 17.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Talking about his long-range shot game, he converted 47 three pointers out of 136 attempts - showing a scope of improvement. In free throws, he converted 74 out of 107 at a decent 69 per cent.

He has a total 527 points for Rutgers in his only season (2024-25) along with 215 rebounds, 38 assists, 38 blocks and 30 steals as well.